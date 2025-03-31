Utah's evening weather forecast for Monday, March 31

Good evening Utah! Today has been stormy and tonight will be a continuance of that.

Temperatures DROPPING tomorrow. Higher elevations will see temperatures peak in the twenties– with the tip of the Uintas reaching 14 degrees.

Most of Utah will see highs in the forties with Salt Lake City having a high around 46 degrees. Southeastern Utah and the St. George area will see Utah’s highest highs. Southeastern Utah will see highs will be in the upper 40s, low 50s. St. George will have a high in the upper 50s, low 60s.

From early evening to late morning Utah will see some moderate to heavy breezes. In the early evening, breezes ranging from the 20s to 40s will be found in Central and Southern Utah. Gusts will be found across the state with speeds ranging from the 20s to 50s.

As we progress throughout the night, these breezes and gusts slowly move South while maintaining their speeds. By morning, breezes and gusts will only be found in the I15 corridor and Southeastern Utah with speeds still ranging from the twenties to forties.

Utah is looking at more precipitation this evening. Higher elevations can expect to see snowfall while lower will more likely see rain. This precipitation will be focused in Northern Utah and the I15 corridor. If traveling through the mountains tonight, do so safely.

Our long-term forecast suggests that the current storm system will bring moderate snow fall this evening and will remain into Tuesday – where the snowfall may transition to rain. Another storm will follow Wednesday, but the end of the week should see warmer and nicer weather.

Monday evening will be chilly, breezy, and stormy. Have a great Monday and be the reason someone smiles today. This has been climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.