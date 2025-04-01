Utah's morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 1

Good morning Utah! The weather today will be cold, breezy, and stormy.

Temperatures are going to be much chillier today compared to Monday. Higher elevations will see temperatures peak in the 20s — with the tip of the Uintas reaching 14 degrees.

Most of Utah will see highs in the 40s, with Salt Lake City having a high around 46 degrees. Southeastern Utah and the St. George area will see Utah’s highest highs. Southeastern Utah will see highs will be in the upper 40s, low 50s. St. George will have a high in the upper 50s, low 60s.

Today will be breezy! In the morning breezes and gusts ranging from the 20s to 40s will be found in the I15 corridor and the Southeast corner of Utah. As the day progresses the breezes and gusts expand, covering everything east of the I15 corridor while maintaining their speeds.

Utahn’s are looking at another wet day as another storm passes through Utah. Monday night saw the heaviest precipitation and today will bring us some more.

Snowfall will occur across Utah’s mountains off and on throughout the day but peter out by evening. Snow may transition to rain during the warmest part of the day in lower elevation.

Our long-term forecast suggests that the current storm system will exit Utah this evening but will be followed by another storm Wednesday. However, it is looking like this weekend will be warmer and clearer skied.

Tuesday will be chilly, breezy, and a little stormy. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center wishing you a wonderful day and inviting you to try something new this week.