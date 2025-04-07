Utah's evening weather forecast for Monday, April 7

Good evening Utah! Today’s weather was gorgeous and tonight will remain the same — just a little cooler.

Temperatures are staying relatively similar tomorrow. Higher elevations will see temperatures peak in the forties — with the tip of the Uintas reaching 35 degrees. Northern Utah will have highs in the mid to upper 60s with Salt Lake City having a high around 67 degrees.

As we move south, temperatures gradually increase. Central Utah will see highs in the upper 60s, low 70s. Southern/Southeastern Utah will see Utah’s highest highs, from the mid-70s to low 80s. The St. George area will see a high around 84 degrees.

Tonight will be lightly breezy. In the early evening breezes in the teens and 20s will be found scattered across southwestern Utah with gusts ranging from the 20s to 30s.

These breezes and gusts will sit over southwestern Utah for the majority of the evening but slowly disperse in the morning. Patches of gusts in the 20s will be found in the I-15 corridor and Uintas throughout the night as well.

Light precipitation may occur in Cache Valley in the early morning, but if so, it will be LIGHT.

Our long-term forecast suggests that a weak storm system will graze northern Utah this evening/tonight (causing the light precipitation in Northern Utah). Other than that, a strong high pressure system will keep Utah seeing high temperatures and clear skies for the rest of the week.

Monday evening will be warm, lightly breezy, and beautiful. Have a great Monday evening and be the reason someone smiles today. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.

