Utah's morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 8

Good morning Utah! Today is going to be another beautiful day with warm temperatures, light breezes, and clear skies!

Today’s temperatures are quite similar to Monday's. Higher elevations will see temperatures peak in the 40s — with the tip of the Uintas reaching 35 degrees. Northern Utah will have highs in the mid to upper 60s with Salt Lake City having a high around 67 degrees.

As we move south, temperatures gradually increase. Central Utah will see highs in the upper 60s, low 70s. Southern/Southeastern Utah will see Utah’s highest highs, from the mid-70s to low 80s. The St. George area will see a high around 84 degrees.

Today will be lightly breezy. In the morning breezes in the teens will be found in western central Utah with gusts in the 20s being found around the I-15 corridor.

As the day progresses, the breezes in the I-15 corridor remain, but some also pop up in Northern Utah with speeds ranging from the teens to 20s. Gusts in these areas will range from the 20s to 40s. These breezes and gusts remain into the evening.

Light precipitation may occur in Cache Valley and Northern Salt Lake in the morning.

Our long-term forecast suggests that a weak storm system is currently grazing Northern Utah, however, it will pass through by evening. Other than that, a strong high pressure system will keep Utah seeing high temperatures and clear skies for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be warm, lightly breezy, and clear skied. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center wishing you a wonderful day and inviting you to try something new this week.

