Utah's evening weather forecast for Monday, April 14

Good evening Utah! Today’s weather was gorgeous and tonight will remain the same — just a little cooler.

Temperatures are heating up! Higher elevations will see temperatures peak in the 50s, with the tip of the Uintas reaching 42 degrees. Northern and central Utah will see highs in the low 70s with Salt Lake City reaching a high of 73 degrees. As we move south, temperatures gradually increase to the mid-70s, then in the St. George area the highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tonight will be very lightly breezy. From early evening to late morning breezes will be in the single digits or low teens across the state. Gusts will be a little more interesting. In the early evening gusts in the teens and 20s will be found around the Interstate 15 corridor and southwestern Utah. As we move throughout the night these gusts will dissipate in Southwestern Utah but remain in the I-15 corridor.

Our long-term forecast suggests that a high-pressure system will keep Utah seeing dry conditions and mild temperatures through mid-week. Following this high-pressure system we will see somewhat cooler temperatures and unsettled weather conditions.

Monday evening will be warm, lightly breezy, and beautiful. Have a great Monday evening and be the reason someone smiles today. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.