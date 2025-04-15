Utah's morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 15

Good morning Utah! Today is going to be another beautiful day with warm temperatures, light breezes, and clear skies!

Temperatures are heating up! Higher elevations will see temperatures peak in the 50s, with the tip of the Uintas reaching 42 degrees. Northern and central Utah will see highs in the low 70s with Salt Lake City reaching a high of 73 degrees. As we move south temperatures gradually increase to the mid-70s, then in the St. George area – the highs will be in the mid-80s.

Today will be lightly breezy. In the morning breezes will be practically non-existent however, they will pick up during the day with breezes in the teens and gusts in the teens and twenties will be found throughout the Interstate 15 corridor and Uintas. These breezes and gusts will remain into the evening.

Our long-term forecast suggests that a high-pressure system will keep Utah seeing dry conditions and mild temperatures through mid-week. Following this high-pressure system we will see somewhat cooler temperatures and unsettled weather conditions.

Tuesday will be warm, lightly breezy, and clear skied. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center wishing you a wonderful day and inviting you to try something new this week.

