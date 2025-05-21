Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, May 21

Good evening Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

After a somewhat dreary, cold start to the week, at least across northern Utah, we’ve got some much warmer temperatures and a fair bit of sunshine on the way to close out the workweek.

For tonight, overnight lows in the mid 40s in the far north, upper 50s down near salt lake city, and low 60s down in St. George. Some patchy mid level cloud cover for northern Utah through the early hours in the morning, which could bring some sprinkles to the higher elevations.

By tomorrow, those warmer temperatures will make their entrance rather quickly and aggressively, warming up 10 degrees from where we were today across northern Utah.

That’ll put you in the upper 70s to low 80s down the Wasatch front, with St. George holding steady in the low to mid 90s. Hold on to your hats, because it’ll be a gusty evening across the state.

Friday looks to be shaping up quite nicely, expect temperatures similar to tomorrow with some high level clouds passing through. Evening winds should pick up once again, mostly across southern Utah.

The weekend brings some uncertainty, with fast moving system passing through on Saturday and Sunday.

The long term models seem to be disagreeing on when most of the precipitation will fall, though id expect scattered showers on Saturday, with the chance for some isolated thunderstorms across northern Utah.

By Sunday, we should be mostly drying up apart from some patchy high elevation sprinkles