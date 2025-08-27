Utah's evening forecast for Wednesday, August 27

Good Evening Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

It’s been an eventful final week of August across the beehive state, though with this current system looking to swiftly move out of the state by the weekend.

Before that though, the chance for patchy, isolated showers will be the chief concern through at least Friday afternoon.

For tonight, some passing sprinkles through the overnight, with enhanced evening winds across the state.

Overnight lows right around 60 in the far north, mid 60s down the Wasatch Front, and right around 70 for St. George. Still got a few more months until those are our maximums, don’t let the pumpkin spice and Halloween décor fool you just yet.

By tomorrow, should by dry through the afternoon, with spotty showers picking up once again in the evening, mostly in the higher elevation as that moist air gets forced up by the terrain.

Daytime temperatures starting a slow crawl upwards, in the low 80s for most of northern Utah, and mid 90s in St. George.

Friday morning seems to be the last round of sprinkles, mostly around central Utah and probably falling mostly while you’re asleep.

By the weekend, those daytime highs will still be a couple degrees below normal, but creeping into the mid to upper 80s down the Wasatch front, and a touch under triple digits for Washington county.

The holiday forecast is still looking good so far, but we’ll keep an eye on how things develop over the coming days.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.