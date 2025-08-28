Utah's morning forecast for Thursday, August 28th

Good Morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

After what's been a wet start to the week so far, we’ve got a few more chances for patchy sprinkles before the remnants of this monsoonal moisture exits the state by the end of the workweek, making way for high pressure to move in right on time for the holiday weekend.

For today, it should stay relatively dry through the afternoon, with another shot at some high elevation sprinkles later this evening.

Daytime temperatures ought to start trending upwards, though still below normal, in the low to mid 80s down the Wasatch Front, and mid 90s down in St. George.

By tomorrow, one last round of sprinkles, almost entirely over southcentral Utah, mostly in the very early hours of the morning. Once that’s out of the way, it should make room for a bit more sunshine for the rest of the day, with a few low elevation clouds sprinkled in.

Come the weekend, that high pressure ridge should start to roll in overhead, bringing lots more sunshine, warming temperatures, and overall a pleasant final weekend to close out the month.

If you’re planning on grilling or spending time outdoors for the holiday, the forecast right now is looking pretty good so far.

There is a speck of showers that has been showing up within the past couple model runs, but we’re still a bit too far out in the forecast to say anything for certain, and definitely not something I’d change plans over.

We’ll keep you updated as we get closer in the forecast range.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.