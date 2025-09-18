Utah's evening forecast for Thursday, September 18

Good evening, this is Casey Olson with the Utah Climate Center.

I stepped outside today to the cooling morning air with a big toothy grin, not unlike a Jack O' Lantern.

It's no secret to my friends and family that I love the cool season, especially autumn, both as a meteorology nerd and a Halloween fan.

In terms of how this September has fared relative to climate normals, it's been a quiet first half.

I'm not writing it off just yet, especially when we get into the forecast, but with more than half the month over now, it's definitely been warm and dry pretty much everywhere, except in Utah's southwest corner.

And the latest seasonal projections released today for the upcoming fall season remain favoring warmer and drier than normal for our neck of the woods, unsurprisingly.

Looking at the short term forecast, we have overall high pressure settling in with a grazing trough to our north to instigate some thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

This combined with moisture spilling in from the south in a monsoon like pattern, will increase precip chances from south to north as we approach the weekend.

Cloud cover will act to the cool temperatures a few degrees Saturday.

There's some disagreement between the models on the southern extent of a potential low pressure approaching the West Sunday evening, with the two scenarios seeing either cooling temperatures and drier air or both cooling temperatures and rain to start the next work week off.

Hopefully we'll get a clearer picture of what that looks like with tomorrow's model runs.

Temperatures will steadily decline into the mid 70s for the Wasatch Front, while the southern low elevations remain in the mid to upper 80s.

With the Utah Climate Center. I'm Casey Olson.