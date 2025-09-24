Utah's evening forecast for Wednesday, September 24

Good Evening Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

Officially into the fall season already, with seasonably cooler temperatures across much of the state. I’m a big fan, but give it a few months and we’ll be complaining about how cold it is.

Anyways, weather for tonight should be fairly quiet, as we currently sit underneath what's called an Omega blocking pattern — with high pressure to the north and low pressure to the southwest. So, expect clear skies and mostly calm evening winds through the overnight.

Morning temperatures in the 40s in the far north, upper 50s for the Wasatch front, and mid 60s down in St. George.

By tomorrow, that Omega pattern will gradually begin to shift eastwards, bringing increased cloud cover and an abundance of moisture — restricted mostly to southern Utah.

While the ingredients for storms aren’t all quite there, any storms that do pop up could produce heavy rain, so there will be an increased risk of flash flooding to many of our southern parks come tomorrow evening.

Friday brings slightly cooler temperatures across the state, with maximums in the low to mid 80s across most of northern Utah, upper 80s for St. George, and mid 70s in Cedar City.

Another shot at isolated evening showers, reaching as far up as the Uintas, but mostly restricted to the higher elevations.

By the weekend, active weather persists across southern Utah, with some isolated sprinkles Saturday evening. You’ll have a better shot everywhere else by Sunday.

But if you miss out, the system I’ve been watching since last week still looks to be holding the course, which could bring more widespread precipitation across the state around the midway point of next week.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.