How folklore can bring us together on Access Utah
Our guest today is folklorist Lynne McNeill. Lynne McNeill is an Associate Professor of Folklore at Utah State University as well as co-founder of and faculty advisor for the USU Folklore Club. Her books include Folklore Rules: A Fun, Quick, and Useful Introduction to the Field of Academic Folklore Studies. She is co-editor of Slender Man is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet and Legend Tripping: A Contemporary Legend Casebook. Her areas of research include legend and belief, folk and fairy tales, the supernatural, and digital culture.