Access Utah

Public media in a post-rescission world on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:06 PM MDT
An "on air" sign is lit up in a radio studio.

As you know, public media is in a post-rescission world. With the loss of federal funding, public radio and television stations face big new problems and maybe new opportunities.

Today we’ll talk with Maria O’Mara, executive director of PBS Utah and KUER; Gavin Dahl, executive director of KRCL; and Sarah Ervin, director of development and major giving at KPCW. We’ll ask how the system as a whole is being affected, as well as our individual stations. We’ll talk about what is being tried and what can be done to move into the future.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
