Public media in a post-rescission world on Access Utah

As you know, public media is in a post-rescission world. With the loss of federal funding, public radio and television stations face big new problems and maybe new opportunities.

Today we’ll talk with Maria O’Mara, executive director of PBS Utah and KUER; Gavin Dahl, executive director of KRCL; and Sarah Ervin, director of development and major giving at KPCW. We’ll ask how the system as a whole is being affected, as well as our individual stations. We’ll talk about what is being tried and what can be done to move into the future.

