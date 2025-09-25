Utah's forecast for September 25

Hi there, this is Casey Olson with the Utah Climate Center, here to give you the weather.

Wow, for those up in northern Utah, this is the weekend to cram in some fall activities. We have warm conditions forecasted into the weekend, just in time to enjoy the incredible fall colors.

Looking ahead into the weekend, we have anomalous moisture spilling in from the south. This moisture will initially be concentrated down south until moving northward about Sunday, but there's still a shot at some isolated thunderstorms, especially over the high terrain.

Before then, I can say this will be a great weekend for outdoor activities in the southern half of the state.

Unfortunately, this moisture, combined with forcing from a nearby cut off low pressure, will instigate some strong thunderstorms, such that flash flooding is a concern.

As we move into Sunday, that cut off low will slide eastward and bring the activity up to northern Utah, with increasing precip chances, cloud cover, and cooler temperatures.

After a brief break in the weather, beginning of next work week, it looks like the autumn action is upon us.

By Wednesday, the first wave of low pressure troughs looks to clip northern Utah, possibly bringing a cold front with it.

It's unclear how far south this will drop at this point, but there are a few trailing short ways and potentially a larger system next Friday.

I don't know about you guys, but these forecasts are starting to feel a little more like fall forecasts.

Temperatures up north will gradually drop from the low 80s to the 70s as the weekend progresses, while southern Utah follows a similar pattern, going from the 90s to the one to the 90s to the 80s.

With the Utah Climate Center, I'm Casey Olson.