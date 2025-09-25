Radio for better citizens and the best global arts coverage on Access Utah

On this episode, we highlight a program that’s new to Utah Public Radio and a show that will get an additional broadcast on UPR. In the first part of the program we’ll talk with Julie Rose, host of Top of Mind, a weekly program from BYUradio that tries to tackle tough topics in a way that’s honest and probing but also leaves people feeling empathetic and empowered. Their slogan is becoming better citizens, kinder neighbors and more effective advocates.

In the second half, we talk with Nikki Bedi, host of BBC’s The Arts Hour, which touts itself as the best global arts coverage from across the BBC.

You can hear Top of Mind on UPR on Sundays at 9 a.m. and BBC’s The Arts Hour on Sundays at 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 5.

View our full program schedule.

