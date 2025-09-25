Food insecurity in Utah on Access Utah

Approximately 415,000 Utahns, and 1 in 6 Utah children, are at risk of missing a meal today. This equates to 12% of the state’s population. Through generous donations of food, time and money last year, the Utah Food Bank was able to distribute just over 65.5 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 54.6 million meals, to Utahns facing hunger statewide. Today we talk with Utah Food Bank President and CEO Ginette Bott. We talk about food insecurity, the hunger cliff, the services the Utah Food Bank provides, and how to help.