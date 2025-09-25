© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
With just two days left in our Fall Fund Drive, we need your help now to reach our vital goal! These funds will enable UPR to operate in a future without federal funding. Make a difference today by DONATING NOW!
Programs
Access Utah

Food insecurity in Utah on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:41 PM MDT
Logo for the 'Utah Food Bank' which is artwork of two hands making up a heart.
Aaron Doucett
/
Unsplash

Approximately 415,000 Utahns, and 1 in 6 Utah children, are at risk of missing a meal today. This equates to 12% of the state’s population. Through generous donations of food, time and money last year, the Utah Food Bank was able to distribute just over 65.5 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 54.6 million meals, to Utahns facing hunger statewide. Today we talk with Utah Food Bank President and CEO Ginette Bott. We talk about food insecurity, the hunger cliff, the services the Utah Food Bank provides, and how to help.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah FoodUtah Food BankFood InsecurityFood Banks
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content