Utah's morning forecast for Thursday, September 25

Good Morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

Some patchy, but active weather is on the way over the next week or so, first favoring southern Utah as an isolated low pressure system skirts past the southern half of the state through the start of the weekend.

Combined with above average moisture, this should bring some scattered showers even with limited support from other storm ingredients.

For today though, we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s across most of northern Utah, and still reaching into the upper 90s down in St. George.

Those scattered showers look to be restricted to the higher elevations of southern Utah, but could bring an elevated risk of flash flooding for many of our southern parks.

By tomorrow, temperatures look to hold roughly steady, maybe a couple degrees cooler as that low pressure system continues its slow trek eastward.

Another round of evening showers, this time reaching a bit further into central Utah and up into the Uinta's.

Saturday, temperatures continue to trend downwards, with moisture still hanging around, giving way to another shot of isolated evening sprinkles to southern Utah.

If the long term models are to be believed, that’ll be the primer for Sunday, which looks to have a better chance of widespread, showers — currently favoring central Utah.

But if you miss out this weekend, the system I've been watching since last week looks like it could make an appearance come Tuesday evening, which should get just about everyone in on the action.

We’ll keep you updated as that gets closer in the forecast range.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.