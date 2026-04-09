Utah's evening weather forecast for Thursday, April 9

I hope you all have been enjoying the warm temperatures and sunshine as much as I have, because we will be transitioning back to cooler, more unsettled weather next week.

This is, of course, good news for drying out our spring runoff season a little longer, because we were melting faster than we've seen in the past few decades.

Thankfully, last week's system cooled us down, slowing our descent. Though, as a state, we are still about half of our next record lowest snowpack at this point in the year, wild times we live in.

I'm extremely happy to see a more progressive, unsettled pattern for the forecast. We'll start the weekend off still locked in that pleasant, warm pattern with increasing cloud cover throughout the day on Friday, as our next system begins to meander into the interior west.

Saturday morning sees the first wave hit the warmer of the two periods of showers this weekend. Wind will be increasing throughout the day as well.

The more substantial wave comes as a colder air moves into the region early Sunday morning, bringing more widespread precipitation and lowering snow levels. Best chances for precipitation appear to be later on Sunday, with the models trending to have the most impacts more south.

I'm expecting the snow level to remain above valley floors, while the mountains see several inches of snow, especially down south.

Beyond these two systems, a series of storms look to keep things nice and cool next week. I'm glad the atmosphere remembered that it's April and not early June.

Temperatures for the Wasatch range will sit in the low to mid 70s, before dropping 10 degrees Saturday and then again, Sunday. Similar story for the southern low elevations, 80s to 70s and 60s.