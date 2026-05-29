How the LDS church tracks abusers, water usage, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brooke Larsen and Tamarra Kemsley, along with data columnist Andy Larsen, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the social aspect of water usage, the LDS church tracking system for abusers, and one Utah county ‘putting the brakes’ on new data centers.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

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