Daily news: This Utah nuclear project is gaining momentum after a decade

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, May 28. In this edition:



A black bear was spotted in a Park City neighborhood on Thursday

A decade-old nuclear project is gaining momentum in Green River

Wildlife officials removed a black bear from a Park City tree

Wildlife officials safely removed a young black bear from a Park City neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., a resident called police after spotting the bear climbing a tree in the Prospector neighborhood.

Once officers had located the bear, they alerted the Department of Natural Resources and Division of Wildlife Resources, who used a fire ladder truck to safely reach the bear. They tranquilized the animal and removed it from the tree.

The police department said in a social media post that the bear would be relocated to a more suitable area away from busy roadways and residential areas.

State wildlife officials have tips on how to avoid bears and stay safe when encountering them.

The Green River nuclear project is gaining momentum after a decade

A decade-old nuclear project in Green River is now gaining momentum.

Blue Castle Holdings first proposed the project as a full-scale nuclear power plant. Despite environmental opposition and legal challenges over its water rights, it was allowed to move forward — only to lie quietly for over a decade.

Now, in a deal with the energy infrastructure developer Fulcrum Point Holdings, the project will instead focus on small modular reactors.

The site in Emery County has already had environmental analysis and geological, seismic, and groundwater testing. The companies also said it would look to use air cooling instead of large quantities of water.

However, some environmental groups have raised concerns about the newer technology, including taxpayer cost and nuclear waste.