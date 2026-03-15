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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What do we learn from aging?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 15, 2026 at 4:04 PM MDT
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When Ashton Applewhite published This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism, she set out to dismantle a set of cultural myths: that growing older is inherently miserable, that decline is inevitable, and that worth diminishes with age. The book helped catalyze a global conversation about ageism and offered a radically different way to understand later life — as complex, varied, and full of possibility.

Ten years later, Applewhite returns to that work with something only time can provide: lived experience inside the very argument she made. In this conversation, she reflects on how a decade of aging, activism, and adaptation has deepened her understanding of identity, independence, disability, and grace — and why rejecting shame, embracing interdependence, and telling more honest stories about our changing bodies may be the most powerful tools we have for aging well.

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UnDisciplined Matthew LaPlanteAgingsocial science
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante