UnDisciplined: How science fiction reflects science fact

If one of the most important roles of science fiction is that it makes unfamiliar ideas emotionally legible, what are the ideas that we need to be reading about right now?

Annalee Newitz has spent years thinking and writing about the future — as a science journalist in print and podcasts, as a fan and critic of science fiction, and as the author of books of both fiction and non-fiction, much of it existing at the intersections of where we feel most uncomfortable about the way the present is unfolding into the future.

