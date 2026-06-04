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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How science fiction reflects science fact

By Matthew LaPlante
Published June 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM MDT
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The Undisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone

If one of the most important roles of science fiction is that it makes unfamiliar ideas emotionally legible, what are the ideas that we need to be reading about right now?

Annalee Newitz has spent years thinking and writing about the future — as a science journalist in print and podcasts, as a fan and critic of science fiction, and as the author of books of both fiction and non-fiction, much of it existing at the intersections of where we feel most uncomfortable about the way the present is unfolding into the future.

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UnDisciplined science newsScience Fictionsocial science
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante