Cache County clerk/auditor back to work, investigation still ongoing

Cache County Clerk/Auditor David Benson has returned to work for the county. He and two other workers in his office were placed on leave nearly a month ago amid what officials called an elections-related investigation.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Benson told Utah Public Radio that members of the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office contacted him in December about a serious issue they had learned about, and what actions Benson could take in response.

“I did decide shortly after that, to have an investigation into my office to address that matter," Benson said. "As part of that, I did place two members of my staff on administrative leave and recused myself voluntarily as well.”

Benson was on leave for the weeks following as the investigation progressed. But last week, he said county officials told him he could return to work.

“Just last Friday, I spoke to our director of personnel and our Cache County Attorney's Office, and they assured me that there would be no conflict or no concern with me returning to the office, and that the investigation is wrapping up," Benson said.

Benson added that Robert Edwards, a county elections employee, had also returned to work after being on administrative leave. A third election worker, Dustin Hansen, was still on administrative leave as of Tuesday.

State and county officials said in the past that a document sent to state officials triggered the investigation, but officials have not stated what the document was, or what exactly caused the alarm.

Either way, officials have stressed that the investigation is not related to the outcome of recent elections.

“It seems to have been a very narrow but serious matter," Benson said. "And that's why there's the investigation.”