Reporter Jacob Scholl covers northern Utah as part of a newly-created partnership between The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio. Scholl writes for The Tribune and appears on-air for UPR.

Scholl first moved to northern Utah in 2017 and has worked in Ogden, Salt Lake City and Idaho before joining The Tribune in 2022 as a state government reporter. He started his current role in early 2023.

Want to connect? Email him jscholl@sltrib.com or find him on Twitter @Jacob_Scholl.