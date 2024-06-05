Ballots sent out for Cache County Republican primary election

Ballots were sent out by mail to registered Republican voters in Cache County on Tuesday, June 4, for the upcoming Republican primary election. According to Cache County, there are 40,313 actively registered Republicans in the county that will receive a ballot.

Voters will begin to receive their ballots as early as this week. Registered voters that do not receive a ballot by June 14 should contact the Cache County Elections Office at 435-755-1460.

Filled out ballots can be dropped off at one of 21 drop box locations located throughout the valley any time before 8 p.m. on June 25. Drop boxes were unlocked on June 4.

Drop box locations include most city office or town hall buildings, the Cache County clerk’s office, the Utah State University Welcome Center, the Cache County Administration Building and more.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.