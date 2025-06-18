© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Wildfires and the rising cost of homeowners insurance on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:01 PM MDT
Housing development
Dillon Kydd
/
Unsplash
Housing development

Homeowners insurance is getting more expensive, AND harder to keep. In our region, one of the most important causes is climate change-fueled wildfires. Recent federal data shows non-renewals spiraling in many places, and annual premiums jumping hundreds of dollars from one year to the next. We’ll also talk about how state leaders are trying — and struggling — to get reforms passed.

Murphy Woodhouse is the Mountain West News Bureau's Boise reporter.

Rachel Cohen is the Mountain West News Bureau Reporter for KUNC.

Tags
Access Utah UPRInsuranceKUNCMountain West News BureauHousing Market
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content