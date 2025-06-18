Wildfires and the rising cost of homeowners insurance on Access Utah

Homeowners insurance is getting more expensive, AND harder to keep. In our region, one of the most important causes is climate change-fueled wildfires. Recent federal data shows non-renewals spiraling in many places, and annual premiums jumping hundreds of dollars from one year to the next. We’ll also talk about how state leaders are trying — and struggling — to get reforms passed.

Murphy Woodhouse is the Mountain West News Bureau's Boise reporter.

Rachel Cohen is the Mountain West News Bureau Reporter for KUNC.

