Dementia awareness and prevention on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:11 PM MDT
A digital illustration of a doctor putting a puzzle piece into a giant head.
Pixabay

The Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Research Center and Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services will host a second annual health fair focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia awareness and prevention on June 21. The fair is a collaborative project with USU faculty who have expertise in psychology, aging, neuroscience, nutrition, caregiving, and more. The event, which is open to the public, will be in the Taggart Student Center, located on the USU Logan campus, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

We talk to keynote speaker Dr. Nick Frost, assistant professor of cognitive neurology in the department of neurology at the University of Utah, and Dr. JoAnn Tschanz, clinical neuropsychologist, professor in the department of psychology, and founder of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Health Fair.

