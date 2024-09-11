Watch Utah's governor debate with Gov. Spencer Cox, Brian King, and J. Robert Latham

Hosted by the Utah Debate Commission, this debate features candidates for the Utah governor's seat. It includes candidates Spencer Cox (R), Brian King (D), and J. Robert Latham (L). The debate is held from the Grand Theatre on The Salt Lake Community College Campus.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 6 p.m.

Moderator: Jason Perry is host of the The Hinckley Report, produced in collaboration with The University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics.

Recorded 09/11/2024.