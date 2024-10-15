Utah candidates share how they would work in a closely divided Congress if elected

Candidates for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District met at Utah Tech University on Monday, Oct. 14 for a debate organized by the Utah Debate Commission.

Among a wide swath of topics discussed was the role each candidate would assume in a closely divided Congress.

With Republicans currently holding only an eight-seat lead in the 435-seat U.S. House of Representatives, both candidates were asked how they would take on the responsibility of their vote when an individual lawmaker could have more sway on the outcome of legislation.

Watch the full debate here Video: Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate with Celeste Maloy and Nathaniel Woodward

Nathaniel Woodward, the Democratic nominee who works as a lawyer and educator, said his upbringing in rural Price means he won't put up with lawmakers who are unwilling to work together for the good of their constituents.

“Both sides are not willing to play with each other, and if they’re not gonna get the win, they’re gonna take their ball and go home,” Woodward said. “And that is a tremendously disappointing thing for adults in a leadership role to be doing. And so going to Congress, I’m gonna have to be a little bit of that Carbon County boy where I’m not gonna put up with that kind of play.”

Incumbent and Republican Celeste Maloy has served the 2nd District since late November 2023 after winning a special election to fill the empty seat. She said she enjoys getting to serve at a time when one member of the House can make a difference.

“You ask what responsibility that gives me when I vote, and you don’t have to wonder about that, you don’t have to use any imagination. I’ve already demonstrated what I will do,” Maloy said. “I vote, and then I come back and I explain my votes. ... I explain to my constituents why I’m voting because I’m voting on behalf of the people in the 2nd District. It’s not my vote, it’s our vote.”

Candidates were also asked how they would vote if presented with a large bill covering multiple issues which they only partly agreed with. Both said it would depend bill by bill, but that they were willing to compromise if needed.

“There are three filters all my votes go through,” Maloy said. “Is this something Congress should be doing; do we have the Constitutional authority to do it; will it make Americans more free; and is it good for the people of the 2nd District?"

“It’s incredibly important to understand you’re not going to get your way 100% of the time. And so in Congress, that’s an important thing to consider,” Woodward said. “I think my three-step is a one-step: is it good for the people?”

Nathaniel Woodward and Celeste Maloy will both be on the ballot on Nov. 5, along with Cassie Easley with the Constitution Party and the unaffiliated candidate Tyler Murset.

More UPR election coverage and voting information can be found on the 2024 election guide page.