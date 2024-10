This debate features candidates for Utah's 2nd Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives. It includes Republican candidate Celeste Maloy and Democratic candidate Nathaniel Woodward.

The debate is held from the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on The Utah Tech University Campus in St. George.

Moderator: Max Roth is an anchor for Live@Noon and Live@4 at KSTU-TV FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City, Utah.