Here's how you can vote today in Utah

If you haven’t cast your vote yet in today’s election, it’s not too late.

Vote By Mail

If you received a mail-in ballot, you can vote by filling it out and dropping it off at a drop box by 8 p.m. Find your local drop boxes by entering your address here.

Vote In Person

Voting is open in Utah now until 8 p.m. You can find your local polling places by entering your address here. After entering your address, click on the “Vote on Election Day” button to see where to go to vote.

vote.utah.gov

You’ll need to bring some type of ID. This can be:

A currently valid Utah driver license;

A currently valid ID card issued by the state or a branch, department, or agency of the United States;

A currently valid Utah permit to carry a concealed weapon;

A currently valid United States passport; or

A valid tribal ID card, whether or not the card includes a photograph of the voter.

OR two forms of identification with your name and address. These can be:

A current utility bill or copy thereof dated within 90 days before the election;

A bank or other financial account statement, or legible copy thereof;

A certified birth certificate;

A valid Social Security card;

A check issued by the state or federal government or legible copy thereof;

A paycheck from the voter’s employer, or legible copy thereof

A currently valid Utah hunting or fishing license;

A currently valid U.S. military ID card;

Certified naturalization documents (NOT a green card);

A certified copy of court records showing the voter’s adoption or name change;

A Bureau of Indian Affairs card;

A tribal treaty card;

A valid Medicaid or Medicare or Electronic Benefits Transfer card;

A currently valid ID card issued by a local government within the state;

A currently valid ID card issued by an employer;

A currently valid ID card issued by a college, university, technical school or professional school within the state; or

A current Utah vehicle registration.

Getting to the polls late? As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you’ll be allowed to vote.

If you aren’t registered, don’t worry — Utah allows voters to register on election day. You will need to bring two forms of ID to register at the voting location.

If you are homeless, you can still vote. Here’s how.

If you have a felony, you can vote unless you’re currently serving a jail or prison sentence. You are also eligible to vote if you are awaiting trial and have not been convicted of a felony.

You can read and/or listen to all of UPR's coverage leading up to the election here.