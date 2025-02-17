Daily news: Public unions still hope to overturn Utah's collective bargaining bill

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Feb. 17. In this edition:



Public unions still hope to overturn Utah's collective bargaining bill

Unions are still hoping to overturn a recently-passed bill that ends collective bargaining for public workers.

House Bill 267 prompted multiple protests at the state Capitol from public unions and workers before it was passed and then signed by Governor Spencer Cox on Feb. 14.

However, unions could still overturn the bill using a referendum , which is a petition to put a legislator-passed law on the November ballot for voters to approve or reject.

Statewide referendums require signatures equal to 8% of active voters in the state and in at least 15 of the 29 Senate Districts. This means unions would need 140,748 signatures to submit the application by March 12.

Living Planet Aquarium’s clouded leopard dies after diabetes diagnosis

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper announced that their clouded leopard has passed away.

Koshi, a 10-year-old male clouded leopard, was recently diagnosed with sudden-onset diabetes.

The aquarium said that while he initially showed signs of improvement after a few days of supportive care, the disease took a toll and he passed away.

Clouded leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature , which is one step above endangered.

First woman United States Attorney for Utah leaves role suddenly

Trina A. Higgins, the first woman appointed as United States Attorney for the District of Utah, left the role on Sunday.

Higgins was originally nominated by former President Joe Biden in January 2022 after serving as an Assistant United States Attorney and Salt Lake County District Attorney for more than 20 years.

U.S. Attorneys typically serve for four years after they’re appointed and continue to perform their duties until a successor is chosen, which was not the case here. Further details about Higgins’ departure were not provided.