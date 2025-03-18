© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Utah lawmakers vote to keep heavy daily fines for tenants who overstay eviction notice

The Salt Lake Tribune | By Megan Banta
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:19 AM MDT
High judgement records over a pink background
Christopher Cherrington
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Treble damages can greatly increase what tenants owe in eviction cases, as shown in judgments pulled from court records.

One tenant was having wages garnished and still owed more than $5,000 because of less than $700 in unpaid rent.

Another paid $6,032.99 — including $772.50 in attorney fees — after their landlord filed an eviction case over $523.32 in unpaid bills.

A third paid $7,867.99 because of $525.72 in unpaid bills.

They all had large judgments against them because of treble damages — three times the daily rent or other charges for every day they remained in their apartments after their eviction notices expired. None of them had legal representation, based on court records.

In Utah, under state law, judges must grant treble damages as long as a landlord can prove the amount.

