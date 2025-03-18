Utah lawmakers vote to keep heavy daily fines for tenants who overstay eviction notice

One tenant was having wages garnished and still owed more than $5,000 because of less than $700 in unpaid rent.

Another paid $6,032.99 — including $772.50 in attorney fees — after their landlord filed an eviction case over $523.32 in unpaid bills.

A third paid $7,867.99 because of $525.72 in unpaid bills.

They all had large judgments against them because of treble damages — three times the daily rent or other charges for every day they remained in their apartments after their eviction notices expired. None of them had legal representation, based on court records.

In Utah, under state law, judges must grant treble damages as long as a landlord can prove the amount.

