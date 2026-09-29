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WATCH LIVE: Utah's 1st Congressional Debate with Ben McAdams and Riley Owen

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:17 PM MDT

On Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., the Utah Debate Commission is hosting the 1st Congressional District Debate, featuring Democrat Ben McAdams and Republican Riley Owen.

This will be the first general election since the Utah adopted its new congressional map. McAdams and Owen are running to represent Salt Lake City and surrounding areas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Join Utah Public Radio for the other debates as well:

  • Friday, Oct. 2 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 3 Debate with Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kent Udell
  • Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 4 Debate with Republican Mike Kennedy and Democrat Johnny Larson
  • Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 2 Debate
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsUtah Debate CommissionBen McAdams
Emily Colby
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college. Now as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital content. When I'm not working with our producers to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
See stories by Emily Colby