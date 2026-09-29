WATCH LIVE: Utah's 1st Congressional Debate with Ben McAdams and Riley Owen
On Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., the Utah Debate Commission is hosting the 1st Congressional District Debate, featuring Democrat Ben McAdams and Republican Riley Owen.
This will be the first general election since the Utah adopted its new congressional map. McAdams and Owen are running to represent Salt Lake City and surrounding areas in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Join Utah Public Radio for the other debates as well:
- Friday, Oct. 2 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 3 Debate with Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kent Udell
- Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 4 Debate with Republican Mike Kennedy and Democrat Johnny Larson
- Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Congressional District 2 Debate