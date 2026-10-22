© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Justice Department is sending election monitors to Utah ahead of the midterms

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:19 PM MDT
A blue voting yard sign with a red arrow pointing to a brick building stands on green grass. Green deciduous trees stand tall in the background.
Colette Czarnecki
/
UPR
The Cache County Fairground and Event Center served as a voting location for the Congressional District 2 primaries on June 23, 2026.

The U.S. Department of Justice is sending election monitors to Utah ahead of midterm elections.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Utah’s top election official, shared the decision in a social media post on Thursday.

She said her office wasn’t told where the monitors would be stationed or how many there would be. They won’t be wearing badges or name tags and will only identify themselves to poll workers.

Henderson added that the monitors will still have to follow state laws for poll watchers. That means not interfering with the voting process, which includes speaking to or approaching voters.

At least five other states will also have federal election monitors, according to NPR reporting.

The move comes amid continued election pressure by the Trump administration, including efforts to restrict mail-in ballots. Those efforts have been blocked, at least for next month’s elections.

You can follow more election news on UPR’s elections page.
Tags
Politics VotingVoting Rights2026 Elections
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood