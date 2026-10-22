The Justice Department is sending election monitors to Utah ahead of the midterms

The U.S. Department of Justice is sending election monitors to Utah ahead of midterm elections.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Utah’s top election official, shared the decision in a social media post on Thursday.

She said her office wasn’t told where the monitors would be stationed or how many there would be. They won’t be wearing badges or name tags and will only identify themselves to poll workers.

Henderson added that the monitors will still have to follow state laws for poll watchers. That means not interfering with the voting process, which includes speaking to or approaching voters.

At least five other states will also have federal election monitors, according to NPR reporting.

The move comes amid continued election pressure by the Trump administration, including efforts to restrict mail-in ballots. Those efforts have been blocked, at least for next month’s elections.

You can follow more election news on UPR’s elections page.