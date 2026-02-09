Revisiting our conversation with Winston Groom on Access Utah

Today we’ll remember writer Winston Groom, who died in 2020. We’ll revisit our conversation from November 2015, talking about his most famous book, Forrest Gump, as well as his then most recent book The Generals.

In his book “The Generals” historian Winston Groom tells the intertwined and uniquely American tales of George Patton, Douglas MacArthur, and George Marshall - from the World War I battle that shaped them to their greatest victory: leading the allies to victory in World War II. These three remarkable men-of-arms who rose from the gruesome hell of the First World War to become the finest generals of their generation during World War II redefined America's ideas of military leadership and brought forth a new generation of American soldier. Their efforts revealed to the world the grit and determination that would become synonymous with America in the post-war years.

Winston Groom was the author of Forrest Gump and many other books, including The Generals; The Allies; The Aviators; Conversations with the Enemy (nominated for a Pulitzer Prize); 1942: The Year That Tried Men's Souls; Vicksburg,1863; and Shiloh,1862. He served in Vietnam as an officer with the Fourth Infantry Division. He lived in Point Clear, Alabama.