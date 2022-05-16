© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The fate of Roe v. Wade on Monday's Access Utah

Published May 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT
us-supreme-court-building-gb20c277f1_640.jpg
According to Politico, in a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. Quoting the Salt Lake Tribune: “Depending on how the Supreme Court officially rules, either Utah’s trigger law — which outlaws most abortions in the state — or a ban on the procedure after 18 weeks of pregnancy are likely to go into effect.” in Utah. On Monday’s Access Utah we’ll talk with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah President and CEO Karrie Galloway; and Mary Taylor, President of Pro-Life Utah.

Access Utah Abortion LawsU.S. Supreme CourtMary TaylorKarrie Galloway
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
