The fate of Roe v. Wade on Monday's Access Utah
According to Politico, in a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. Quoting the Salt Lake Tribune: “Depending on how the Supreme Court officially rules, either Utah’s trigger law — which outlaws most abortions in the state — or a ban on the procedure after 18 weeks of pregnancy are likely to go into effect.” in Utah. On Monday’s Access Utah we’ll talk with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah President and CEO Karrie Galloway; and Mary Taylor, President of Pro-Life Utah.