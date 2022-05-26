Forests and climate change with William Anderegg on Wednesday's Access Utah

Summer is coming, fires are already burning and megadroughts are not letting up. Forests are facing multiple threats at once, and William Anderegg, Associate Professor in the University of Utah School Of Biological Sciences, is working to understand the effects of threats, including climate change and drought, on trees and forests. He’s an author on two new studies that show how these forces could reshape forests. “U.S. forests could look dramatically different by the end of the century,” Anderegg says. “More severe and frequent fires and disturbances have huge impacts on our landscapes. We are likely to lose forests from some areas in the western U.S. due to these disturbances, but much of this depends on how quickly we tackle climate change.”