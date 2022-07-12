© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Utah's housing crisis' with David Zook on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published July 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT
map.png
Google Maps
Close-up satellite screenshot of Cache Valley

Today Cache County Executive David Zook joins us to talk about housing. He formed the Housing Crisis Task Force earlier this year and the task force recently shared its recommendations. We’ll talk about housing availability and affordability and the economy, among other topics. David Zook has served in various positions in county government and as City Manager for Nibley City. You can get questions to us about housing by email to upraccess@gmail.com right now and during the program.

Tags

Access Utah Affordable HousingHousing DevelopmentUtah HousingUtah Housing MarketDavid Zook
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content