'Utah's housing crisis' with David Zook on Tuesday's Access Utah
Today Cache County Executive David Zook joins us to talk about housing. He formed the Housing Crisis Task Force earlier this year and the task force recently shared its recommendations. We’ll talk about housing availability and affordability and the economy, among other topics. David Zook has served in various positions in county government and as City Manager for Nibley City. You can get questions to us about housing by email to upraccess@gmail.com right now and during the program.