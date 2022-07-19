© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Debunked: stories of addiction and recovery on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published July 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM MDT
Today, we’ll partner with DEBUNKED, which dispels myths about the opioid crisis and harm reduction, for a conversation with Brian Nielson, the lead CPSS-trainer for the USU Certified Peer Support program; and digital marketing executive and event producer Michelle Church, who helped create A Light to Remember, which honors those lost to substance use disorder, including her brother Aaron.

Debunked was created by the Utah State University Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement and Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, which are housed within the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, Department of Kinesiology and Health Science and USU Extension. The program is made possible by SAMHSA, Utah Public Radio and community partners.

Drug Addiction Addiction Recovery
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
