Debunked: stories of addiction and recovery on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today, we’ll partner with DEBUNKED , which dispels myths about the opioid crisis and harm reduction, for a conversation with Brian Nielson, the lead CPSS-trainer for the USU Certified Peer Support program; and digital marketing executive and event producer Michelle Church, who helped create A Light to Remember , which honors those lost to substance use disorder, including her brother Aaron.

Debunked was created by the Utah State University Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement and Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, which are housed within the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, Department of Kinesiology and Health Science and USU Extension. The program is made possible by SAMHSA, Utah Public Radio and community partners.