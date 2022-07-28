News fatigue with Amanda Ripley on Thursday's Access Utah

Writer and journalist Amanda Ripley wrote recently in the Washington Post: “I have a secret. I kept it hidden for longer than I care to admit. It felt unprofessional, vaguely shameful. It wasn’t who I wanted to be. But here it is: I’ve been actively avoiding the news for years.” Her Washington Post op ed piece is titled “I stopped reading the news. Is the problem me — or the product?”

Amanda Ripley is a New York Times bestselling author and an investigative journalist. Her books include High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out, The Smartest Kids in the World: And How They Got That Way, and The Unthinkable: Who Survives When Disaster Strikes—and Why. She writes for the Atlantic, the Washington Post, Politico and other outlets, and she hosts the Slate podcast How To! Previously, Ripley spent a decade writing about human behavior for Time magazine in New York, Washington, and Paris.