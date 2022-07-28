© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

News fatigue with Amanda Ripley on Thursday's Access Utah

Published July 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
newspapers-g707eb3d8f_640.jpg
pixabay.com

Writer and journalist Amanda Ripley wrote recently in the Washington Post: “I have a secret. I kept it hidden for longer than I care to admit. It felt unprofessional, vaguely shameful. It wasn’t who I wanted to be. But here it is: I’ve been actively avoiding the news for years.” Her Washington Post op ed piece is titled “I stopped reading the news. Is the problem me — or the product?”

Amanda Ripley is a New York Times bestselling author and an investigative journalist. Her books include High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out, The Smartest Kids in the World: And How They Got That Way, and The Unthinkable: Who Survives When Disaster Strikes—and Why. She writes for the Atlantic, the Washington Post, Politico and other outlets, and she hosts the Slate podcast How To! Previously, Ripley spent a decade writing about human behavior for Time magazine in New York, Washington, and Paris.

Tags

Access Utah Newsnews fatigueAmanda Ripley
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content