The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Budget cuts to Utah universities and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 25, 2025 at 11:09 AM MDT
A "Welcome to Utah State University" sign in front of some trees and a large building.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. USU is the first school to announce which majors and certificates it will cut under HB265; it published a list of 14 programs on the chopping block in April 2025.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Courtney Tanner join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including Planned Parenthood closing two Utah clinics after President Trump cut all federal reproductive health funds to the state.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

Planned Parenthood closing two Utah clinics after Trump cuts all federal reproductive health funds to state
This Utah university just cut 14 academic programs under state-imposed budget cuts
Utah Valley University closes cultural centers, lays off staff due to budget cuts
Budget cut update: Weber State University eliminates 49 staff positions, 89 classes

Behind the Headlines Utah State UniversityUPRBehind the HeadlinesUtah State University NewsEducation NewsNewsHigher Education
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
