Colorado River Reporting Project with reporter Alex Hager on Tuesday's Access Utah
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask him about a proposal from the three lower basin states to cut water consumption and what the upper basin states are doing. We’ll talk about a “high-flow experiment at Glen Canyon Dam. Alex Hager has also reported stories with the following headlines: At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an “amazing silver lining.” Snow detectives are in the mountains to solve a mystery: Where’s all the snow going? And: Want to bridge the West’s water divides? Start with fifth graders.