Access Utah

Colorado River Reporting Project with reporter Alex Hager on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask him about a proposal from the three lower basin states to cut water consumption and what the upper basin states are doing. We’ll talk about a “high-flow experiment at Glen Canyon Dam. Alex Hager has also reported stories with the following headlines: At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an “amazing silver lining.” Snow detectives are in the mountains to solve a mystery: Where’s all the snow going? And: Want to bridge the West’s water divides? Start with fifth graders.

Tags
Access Utah Alex HagerColorado RiverClimate Change
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
