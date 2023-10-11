© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Paz Wellness with Ryan Stolworthy and Esterlee Molyneux on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM MDT

Dr. Ryan Stolworthy, a 20+ year emergency physician, noted a 400% increase for pediatric visits to the emergency department for anxiety, depression, and suicide beteween 2015-2019. In 2018, he felt impressed that he needed to do something more “upstream” in order to help mitigate this mental health crisis. Concurrently, Esterlee Molyneux, former executive director of a family strengthening, abuse prevention and child abuse shelter, had the honor of working with children, youth, and adults who had experienced trauma. She observed over her 25+ year career the intensity, and frequency, of mental health challenges increasing locally and nationally. Today we’ll spotlight a new organization they founded called Paz Wellness.

Paz Wellness is presenting a Utah Faith Summit on Mental Health on October 27th in Logan. Registration is open at www.utahfaithsummit.org until October 23rd.

Mental Health Depression Suicide
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
