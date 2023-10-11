Paz Wellness with Ryan Stolworthy and Esterlee Molyneux on Wednesday's Access Utah

Dr. Ryan Stolworthy, a 20+ year emergency physician, noted a 400% increase for pediatric visits to the emergency department for anxiety, depression, and suicide beteween 2015-2019. In 2018, he felt impressed that he needed to do something more “upstream” in order to help mitigate this mental health crisis. Concurrently, Esterlee Molyneux, former executive director of a family strengthening, abuse prevention and child abuse shelter, had the honor of working with children, youth, and adults who had experienced trauma. She observed over her 25+ year career the intensity, and frequency, of mental health challenges increasing locally and nationally. Today we’ll spotlight a new organization they founded called Paz Wellness.

Paz Wellness is presenting a Utah Faith Summit on Mental Health on October 27th in Logan. Registration is open at www.utahfaithsummit.org until October 23rd.