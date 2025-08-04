© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines
Behind the Headlines

The future of Utah health care and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 4, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
People walk past the Take Care Utah booth, a Utah Health Policy Project program that helps Utahns access and navigate the health care system, in 2023. After President Donald Trump signed his mega-budget bill into law on July 4, 2025, Utahns may see their health insurance premium go up.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People walk past the Take Care Utah booth, a Utah Health Policy Project program that helps Utahns access and navigate the health care system, in 2023. After President Donald Trump signed his mega-budget bill into law on July 4, 2025, Utahns may see their health insurance premium go up.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com

Tribune reporters Addy Baird, Leia Larsen, and Paighten Harkins joined us this week to talk about the latest news, including how Republicans’ cuts to the Affordable Care Act may affect Utahns’ health care, a federal ruling on Utah's "bellwether" routes, and the state's 140 year old mental hospital.

LINKS:

