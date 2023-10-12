Addressing Utah's Childcare Issue on Thursday's Access Utah

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, advocates are raising the alarm about a looming crisis in child care in Utah with potentially catastrophic effects. They are saying that families can’t afford to pay. Providers can’t afford to stay. Child care is impacting parents’ careers. And businesses and government officials can help. Today we’ll talk with Salt Lake Tribune Data Enterprise Reporter Megan Banta, Jenna Williams, Policy Analyst for Voices for Utah Children, and Jamie Andrus, President and CEO of Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce.