Discussing home ownership with Research Analyst John Salevurakis on Thursday's Access Utah

Homeownership is both a symbol of achieving the American Dream and a way it is achieved. However, the housing affordability crisis affects anyone looking to become a first-time homebuyer. Ultimately, high home prices are putting the American Dream out of reach for a growing share of Utahns. The Utah Foundation has released anew report on homeownership. The report’s author, Utah Foundation Research Analyst John Salevurakis, notes that, "It is important to realize that the roots of the current housing crisis in Utah reach back to at least 2008 and that present and future solutions will not immediately resolve the issue." Salevurakis also notes that "The ongoing lack of home affordability in Utah has likely both delayed household formation for many of the millennials and first-time homebuyers, possibly expanding a rental culture that could be detrimental to the educational outcomes – and future home prospects – for their children."

