Access Utah

Discussing home ownership with Research Analyst John Salevurakis on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 4, 2024 at 10:39 AM MDT

Homeownership is both a symbol of achieving the American Dream and a way it is achieved. However, the housing affordability crisis affects anyone looking to become a first-time homebuyer. Ultimately, high home prices are putting the American Dream out of reach for a growing share of Utahns. The Utah Foundation has released anew report on homeownership. The report’s author, Utah Foundation Research Analyst John Salevurakis, notes that, "It is important to realize that the roots of the current housing crisis in Utah reach back to at least 2008 and that present and future solutions will not immediately resolve the issue." Salevurakis also notes that "The ongoing lack of home affordability in Utah has likely both delayed household formation for many of the millennials and first-time homebuyers, possibly expanding a rental culture that could be detrimental to the educational outcomes – and future home prospects – for their children."

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
