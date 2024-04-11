© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access Utah

Discussing Artificial Intelligence on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:34 AM MDT
grupoinmotion.com

The Natural History Museum of Utah will host a panel discussion next week on the opportunities and challenges presented by the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Utah industries. We’ll talk with two of the panelists today: Elizabeth Callaway is an assistant professor in the Department of English at the University of Utah where she works at the intersections of digital humanities, environmental humanities, and contemporary literature. Robert M. “Mike” Kirby, PhD, is a Professor of Computer Science and part of the leadership team of the University of Utah Responsible AI Initiative.

Tags
Access Utah Artificial IntelligenceNatural History Museum of UtahElizabeth Callaway Robert M. “Mike” KirbyAccess Utah science
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content