Discussing Artificial Intelligence on Thursday's Access Utah

The Natural History Museum of Utah will host a panel discussion next week on the opportunities and challenges presented by the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Utah industries. We’ll talk with two of the panelists today: Elizabeth Callaway is an assistant professor in the Department of English at the University of Utah where she works at the intersections of digital humanities, environmental humanities, and contemporary literature. Robert M. “Mike” Kirby, PhD, is a Professor of Computer Science and part of the leadership team of the University of Utah Responsible AI Initiative.

