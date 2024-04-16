© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Discussing the Colorado River with Alex Hager on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:06 AM MDT
Río Colorado
www.audubon.org

Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. Alex Hager has recently reported stories with the following headlines: Colorado River states have two different plans for managing water; Here's why they disagree. The Gila River Indian Community says it doesn't support the latest Colorado River sharing proposals. A new proposal for Colorado River sharing prioritizes the environment. How bad is the Western megadrought? Scientists look at tree rings to find context from history. And what a multi-million dollar price tag for Colorado River water says about the West’s unquenchable thirst.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
