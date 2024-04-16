Discussing the Colorado River with Alex Hager on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. Alex Hager has recently reported stories with the following headlines: Colorado River states have two different plans for managing water; Here's why they disagree. The Gila River Indian Community says it doesn't support the latest Colorado River sharing proposals. A new proposal for Colorado River sharing prioritizes the environment. How bad is the Western megadrought? Scientists look at tree rings to find context from history. And what a multi-million dollar price tag for Colorado River water says about the West’s unquenchable thirst.

