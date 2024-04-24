© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Revisiting 'Public Libraries' with Sam Passey on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
A recent article in the Deseret News is headlined Out of Print: Can Libraries Survive the Digital Age? In a time when people are reading fewer books and spending more time online, we thought we’d turn to one of our favorite librarians to examine the future of these beloved institutions. Sam Passey is Director of the Uintah County Library in Vernal He’ll join us for the hour to review current challenges and opportunities and look to the future. We also ask you about your experiences of the library and how that might be changing.

Tom Williams
